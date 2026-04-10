SUNGAI BULOH, April 10 — The Prisons Department today confirmed that a remand detainee escaped from custody during a transfer process following court proceedings at the Shah Alam Court, prompting a nationwide manhunt.

Police earlier identified the escapee as Muhammad Hassan, 24, a Pakistani remand detainee facing multiple serious charges, including sexual offences involving a child, robbery-related offences, and immigration violations.

“The Malaysian Prisons Department has confirmed that a person accused escaped from police custody after the conclusion of court proceedings at the Shah Alam Court.

“The incident occurred on April 9, 2026 (8.00pm) at the Sungai Buloh Prison compound during the process of transferring the accused,” it said in a Facebook statement this afternoon.

The department said it is now working closely with the police to locate and rearrest the suspect, with coordinated search operations actively ongoing.

Security agencies have been alerted and mobilised as part of efforts to trace the detainee, while investigators are also examining how the escape occurred during the custody transfer process.

Police said Muhammad Hassan was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black long pants and advised the public not to approach the suspect and to immediately report any sightings.

Police also reminded members of the public against circulating unverified information that could compromise investigations or trigger public alarm.