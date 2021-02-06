MGA believes golf will resume soon, pleased with Covid-19 SOPs compliance

File photo of a participant at the Malaysian Ladies Golf Association (MALGA), hit the hole-in-one on the 4th hole of the RSGC's championship course. — Picture courtesy of Royal Selangor Golf Club

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The majority of golf clubs in the country have been very strict with their Covid-19 SOPs compliance which will help with the proposed return of the sport during the current nationwide movement control order (MCO).

Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) honorary-secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail told Malay Mail that he was pleased with how clubs had conducted their affairs during Covid-19 especially the adoption of the declaration forms.

“Compliance has been good by the clubs and I sincerely hope this pattern of looking out for one another continues to be adhered to by club members and guests.

“The adoption of the declaration forms by more clubs after we made the plea was very pleasing to see. It’s important to know where a person has played before.

“As for the tighter SOPs, we are looking to return to single buggies but any club that has already installed the plastic separators will be allowed to proceed as usual. Meanwhile caddies will be required to wear masks and gloves at all times and only one caddie per buggy is allowed.

“If all goes well, we hope to see golf return next week,” said Zulkifli.

Previously MGA had asked golf clubs to install a plastic separator in the buggy as an extra safety measure since cases have been on the rise.

Dzulkifli said the move to allow golf to return would bring tens of thousands of jobs back.

“With the expected reopening of more than 150 golf clubs in Malaysia in the short term, it is estimated that more than 38,000 employees, including caddies can return to work.

“In addition, several stakeholders operating various golf-related businesses are expected to reopen and immediately benefit from the expected resumption of golf activities,” he said.

Since the pandemic hit last year, 17 golf clubs have been hit by Covid-19 cases.

Tropicana Golf and Country Club, Kelab Rahman Putra, Sungai Long Golf and Country Club, Impian Golf and Country Club, Royal Selangor Golf Club, TPC KL, Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Danau Golf Club, Staffield Country Resort, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, Mines Resort Golf Club and Sultan Aziz Shah Golf and Country Club, Horizon HIlls Golf and Country Club, Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, Templer Park Country Club, Royal Perak Golf Club and Tanjung Puteri Golf Resort have all been hit by cases of Covid-19.