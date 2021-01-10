Covid-19 hits Royal Perak Golf Club, Horizon Hills, Kota Permai and Templer Park Country Club

A 12-year-old caddy died after she was hit by a golf ball on the 12th fairway by an unidentified golfer, who is allegedly a member of the general committee. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 10 — Three golf clubs in the Klang Valley and one in Ipoh, Perak, are the latest to be affected by Covid-19.

Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club had a staff test positive on January 8, which caused the club to close for two days till today for cleaning and disinfection purposes, according to a notice sighted by Malay Mail.

“We would like to assure everyone that this is an isolated case and has been attended to immediately upon identification, in full compliance with MOH (Ministry of Health) guidelines,” read the notice.

Kota Permai Golf and Country Club sent out a notice to its members yesterday stating a staff member has contracted Covid-19. The individual was at the club on January 7 and had frequented the membership office at 11.30am and then the staff canteen at 1.20pm on the same day.

The club urged all members and guests to check if they had been in these areas on the date and possibly exposed.

The club will close today and tomorrow for cleaning and disinfection purposes.

“We would like to assure everyone that this is an isolated case and has been attended to immediately upon identification, in full compliance with MOH guidelines,” the club said in a statement.

Today, the Templer Park Country Club (TPCC) sent a statement to its members, which was sighted by Malay Mail, notifying them that a member who visited the club on January 9 has tested positive for Covid-19.

The individual was at the club from 12pm till 5pm, filled out the declaration forms, visited the male changing room toilet, was at the starting point for his tee-off and was later seen at Drink Hut 5 and 10.

“Members and guest are advised to be guided by the timeline as above and immediately seek medical advice if you are feeling unwell. Members of staff who were in contact with the said member have been identified and isolated,” read the statement.

“As such and in line with government regulations TPCC will be closed on Monday January 11 and Tuesday January 12 for a deep sanitization and disinfection of the whole club.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities and remain committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for our members, our guests and our staff.”

The first case at a golf club to be reported outside of Klang Valley was reported today when a staff member of Royal Perak Golf Club (RPGC) in Ipoh was found positive on January 9.

The staff was employed by Quantum Goodwill Sdn Bhd, the operators of the slot machine room at the club.

“Under the advise of the local authority, the RPGC management will temporarily close the Clubhouse and all facilities except the hotel and driving range for one day Monday January 11 to undertake a thorough disinfection as well as full sanitization throughout the common areas of the Clubhouse,” the club said in a statement to members.

“The slot machine room is closed for 10 days from Sunday January 10 till January 19. We would like to assure everyone that this is an isolated case and has been attended to immediately upon identification, in full compliance with MOH guidelines.”

With the addition of the four golf clubs today the total number of clubs affected by Covid-19 is now 16.

The other clubs are Tropicana Golf and Country Club, Kelab Rahman Putra, Sungai Long Golf and Country Club, Impian Golf and Country Club, Royal Selangor Golf Club, TPC KL, Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Danau Golf Club, Staffield Country Resort, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, Mines Resort Golf Club and Sultan Aziz Shah Golf and Country Club.