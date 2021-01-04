FAM confirms Kim Swee’s appointment as technical director

The former Under-23 coach, who is also the Deputy President of the Football Coaches Association of Malaysia (PJBM), filled the vacancy left by Peter de Roo who held the post since 2017. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) today confirmed the appointment of Datuk Ong Kim Swee as its new technical director effective last Friday.

The former Under-23 coach, who is also the Deputy President of the Football Coaches Association of Malaysia (PJBM), filled the vacancy left by Peter de Roo who held the post since 2017.

Kim Swee, 50, whom, prior to this, held the position of Assistant Technical Director and Head of FAM Youth Unit, had been linked to the post since last September after the former player from Netherlands announced his decision to step down after his contract expired at the end of 2020.

“With his vast experience as a player and coach at various levels, he is seen as the best candidate to fill the position of FAM Technical Director. Happy working Datuk Ong Kim Swee!” said a FAM statement.

The former Melaka, Sarawak and Sabah midfielder in the 1990s era, started his coaching career as the head coach of Melaka.

His name soared as a coach who managed to unearth the country’s young talents starting as a coach at the Bukit Jalil Sports School (SSBJ) and later became the head coach of the Harimau Muda squad.

As its peak, the national under-23 squad under his tutelage took home the gold medal from the 2011 SEA Games in Jakarta, followed by the silver medal of the 2017 SEA Games at home.

He also guided the country’s young team to make history by advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship in China and qualified for the knockout stage of the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Kim Swee was also appointed as the temporary coach of the Malayan Tigers squad twice, namely, from February 3 to June 28, 2014 after Datuk K. Rajagobal’s contract as the national head coach expired, apart from September 5, 2015 to January 18, 2016 after Dollah Salleh resigned.

The former national player was finally appointed as the national head coach from January 18, 2016 to March 25, 2017.

After that, he was entrusted to handle the national U-22 squad to face the 2017 SEA Games, before his contract was terminated at the end of 2019.

This was following the national team’s failure to advance to the semi-finals after finishing fourth in the group stage at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines. — Bernama