Real Madrid’s Rodrygo sidelined with hamstring injury

File photo of Real Madrid’s Rodrygo after sustaining an injury during the match against Granada at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid, December 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRRID, Dec 26 — Real Madrid forward Rodrygo sustained a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Granada and is set for a spell on the sidelines, the Spanish champions said.

Real did not provide a time frame for the Brazilian’s return but local media reported that the issue might keep him out of action for at least three months.

“Following tests carried out on Rodrygo ... he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury affecting the tendon in his right biceps femoris hamstring muscle,” Real said in a statement.

Real are level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga but have played two games more. — Reuters