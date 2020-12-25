Moses Tay’s passing a great loss to Malaysian tennis

IPOH, Dec 24 — The passing of national tennis legend Moses Tay at the age of 92 is a huge loss to the sport in the country.

Perak Lawn Tennis Association (PLTP) vice-president Fazwil Abdul Wahid expressed condolences on behalf of the association to the family members of Tay, who is believed to have died due to old age in Sitiawan, Lumut on Tuesday.

“The late (Tay) adored tennis, and contributed a lot to the tennis team in Perak, besides training the village children to play until they were proficient while he was the patron of PLTP,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Tay won the Perak Open Tennis Tournament 11 times and was the first player to win the national-level tennis in 1957, and subsequently represent Malaysia for 15 consecutive years.

He also captained the national Davis Cup team from 1969 to 1971.

He married Ho Ung Ging, and the couple has three sons, namely lawyer Datuk Daniel Tay, Dr Samuel Tay and pilot Stephen Tay — all of whom also play tennis. — Bernama