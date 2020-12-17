Football legend Namat Abdullah dies at 74

Football legend Datuk Namat Abdullah (centre) died today at 5.30pm. ― Picture via Facebook/Johor Southern Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Malaysia lost another football legend and Olympian after Datuk Namat Abdullah, 74, died at his son-in-law's residence in Kamunting, Taiping, today at 5.30pm.

His son-in-law Mohd Fadzlie Ramlee said his remains would be brought back to his residence in Taman Peruda, Sungai Petani tonight for the final respects.

He said the deceased, who suffered from stroke and bowel cancer for the past few years, would be buried in Sungai Petani, tomorrow morning.

“We, the children of the deceased would like to apologise on his behalf. Please forgive ‘abah’ if there were words, acts that had unintentionally offended (anyone) during associations with the late Namat and please contact us if ‘abah’ is owing any debt,” he said when contacted.

Born on March 30, 1946 in Butterworth, Penang, Namat began wearing the national jersey from 1968 to 1975, whereby the former captain of Harimau Malaya was also a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic squad and the 1974 Tehran Asian Games.

Starting his career with the Marines Sports Club in Penang, Namat was known for his powerful drives.

He also had the ability to throw the ball deep into the penalty box throughout his career as a player for the Prison’s team, Penang and the national squad.

Early in his career, he helped Penang to win the 1965 Burnley Cup before playing in the right-back position, where he achieved three successes in the same year - the Malaysia Cup, Pestabola Merdeka and the 1974 Asian Games bronze medal.

Namat also won the FAM Cup with the Prison team in 1970, 1971 and 1973.

The late Namat, who was also a Sub-Inspector in the Malaysia Prisons Department, left behind a wife, Datin Mahani Sulaiman, seven children, 17 grandchildren and a great-grandson. ― Bernama