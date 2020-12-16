Malaysian Football League amend constitution, says president

MFL president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said that although any individual could be elected as MFL president, the nomination process would still be the same, meaning the presidential nomination can only be made through the board members. — Picture courtesy of Royal Press Office

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have amended their constitution to give their board of directors the freedom to nominate any qualified and suitable individual for the post of president.

MFL president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said that although any individual could be elected as MFL president, the nomination process would still be the same, meaning the presidential nomination can only be made through the board members.

“So, one day when I am no longer in the MFL, if the board members decide, for example, to make Tan Sri Tony Fernandes (AirAsia Group chief executive officer) as president, they can. Previously, they couldn’t because that person would have to have been a board member for four years,” he told a press conference after chairing the 4th MFL Partnership meeting today.

In a separate development, Hamidin said the MFL was fully prepared to ensure the local football industry would be active again in 2021, in strict compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

He said MFL, together with the Youth and Sports Ministry, were committed to helping the operators of commercial fields, futsal courts, sports facilities and academies in a bid to comprehensively revive the football industry. — Bernama