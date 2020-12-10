Covid-19: Asian football industry must remain united, says FAM president

Datuk Hamidin Amin said football industry in Asia, which continues to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, must stay united to ensure the continuity of the sport. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The football industry in Asia, which continues to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, must stay united to ensure the continuity of the sport, especially in facing the challenges next year, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

He said that the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), of which he is an executive committee member, would continue to stand by their members as it’s evident that it would be difficult to completely break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Hamidin said that AFC member countries badly affected by the pandemic would continue to receive the necessary support, including financial assistance.

“For the safety of all parties, the AFC had postponed many competitions this year and there were even tournaments which were cancelled. AFC are also the first confederation to postpone their tournaments in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Based on the latest scenario, the football industry in certain Asian countries will continue to face this challenge, which requires us to work together to fight this crisis,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Hamidin attended the 30th AFC Congress that was held virtually and chaired by AFC president Shaikh Salman Ibrahim Al Khalifa.

At the congress, Gianni Infantino, the president of world football governing body FIFA, said in his speech that FIFA had been able to channel the necessary assistance to member countries since the start of efforts to curb Covid-19.

Infantino also emphasised the importance of unity and solidarity in ensuring the continuity of football, especially in efforts to see the sport return to normal in 2021.

“What Infantino said is correct solidarity is important towards ensuring Asian football returns to normal for the sake of all stakeholders, be it the players, teams, clubs or supporters. Hopefully, the prospects of football are brighter for 2021,” Hamidin said.

Meanwhile, the congress also approved the application by the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association, who have been an associate member of the AFC since July 2009, as the 47th full member association.

The congress also approved the audited accounts for 2019 and revised budget for 2020 as well as passed amendments to the AFC Statutes. — Bernama