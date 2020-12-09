Agong informed on development of new FAM HQ

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Developments on the new headquarters of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the national training centre (NTC) in Putrajaya, are among the current issues of football presented by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al- Sultan Abdullah Ri ‘ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, here, today.

FAM through its latest post on its Facebook also said that Hamidin also informed His Majesty, a person with extensive experience in local and foreign football, including assuming the post of FAM President from 2014 to 2017, on some of the current issues.

Among them involved the Malaysia League (M-League) match schedule based on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) following the Covid-19 pandemic, apart from seeking the consent of His Majesty on the 12.14 hectare FAM land in Bentong, Pahang.

Hamidin also provided information on the privatisation process of M-League clubs and teams as well as the separation of football associations into football clubs; preparation of the Harimau Malaya squad to continue the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers in March 2021.

His Majestry was also informed on the 2021 M-League competition, in addition to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup postponed to December 2021.

Hamidin also informed His Majesty about the latest developments in football decided in the AFF exco and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The proposed construction of the new FAM headquarters was inspired by His Majesty’s father, the late Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah who was the FAM President from 1984 to 2014.

NTC in Precinct 5, Putrajaya was proposed to feature modern facilities including three fields with international features which were currently in the final phase of discussions with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), before the initial construction works were expected to begin early next year.

Negotiations to build FAM’s new headquarters in Precinct 5 were also being finalised and expected to begin construction by the end of 2021.

FAM informed that Hamidin also presented the new jersey of the Harimau Malaya squad to His Majesty.

The ceremony was the second by Hamidin since June 27, 2019. He was appointed as the seventh FAM president in the remaining 2017-2021 term at the 54th FAM Congress in July 2018. — Bernama