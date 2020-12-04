Melaka United retain coach Zainal Abidin, drop Safiq Rahim

Melaka United have retained coach Zainal Abidin Hassan for next season’s Malaysia League (M-League) campaign. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, Dec 4 — Super League side Melaka United have retained coach Zainal Abidin Hassan for next season’s Malaysia League (M-League) campaign.

Unfortunately, there was no such luck for former national midfielder Safiq Rahim, who was dropped by the club following the Melaka United Football Association’s (MUSA) decision to retain only 40 per cent of players from the 2020 season.

MUSA deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi, who announced these developments at a press conference in Stadium Hang Jebat today, said they still needed Zainal Abidin to lead the team, now known as Melaka United Football Club (MUFC), to greater heights next season.

The management, however, has challenged the 59-year-old coach to ensure that MUFC finish among the top teams in the league next season and Zainal Abidin acknowledged that he is determined to repay the faith shown to him by MUSA.

Melaka United ended the 2020 Super League competition in ninth place, with 11 points, out of 12 teams.

Mohd Yusoff also announced the appointment of Datuk Mohd Saiful Mat Safri as MUFC Sdn Bhd chief executive officer and Akram Abdullah as team manager as agreed upon at a recent meeting with MUSA president Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali and the board of directors.

Mohd Yusoff also said that Al-Ikhsan Sports Sdn Bhd would be the team’s official jersey sponsor.

Meanwhile, Mohd Saiful said they are trying to sign a striker for the new season and expects the matter to be settled by next week. — Bernama