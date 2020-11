Friends and family carry the casket of football legend Diego Armando Maradona, at the cemetery in Buenos Aires November 26, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 27 ― Argentine football legend Diego Maradona was laid to rest Thursday after a private funeral on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, television images showed.

As darkness fell, Maradona was laid to rest after a simple religious ceremony attended by family and close friends in the leafy surrounds of the Bella Vista cemetery outside the capital. ― AFP