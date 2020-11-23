New Sabah team manager Jelius excited to take on new role

Sabah chief coach Jelius Ating holds Malaysia Premier League Cup trophy after the win at Lika Stadium July 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Newly appointed Sabah FA team manager Jelius Ating will be working on things he is not too intimate with for the 2021 Malaysia League (M-League).

The Malaysian Football League (MFL), in a statement today, said that Jelius, who was the team’s head coach from 2017 to 2019, would now hold management responsibilities spanning beyond the football field.

“Indeed, this role will require me to hold more responsibilities. Not only in the technical aspects of the team but also on the image of the team as well as managerial responsibilities in line with the privatisation of the Sabah FA to Sabah FC next season,” he said.

Jelius said he would continue to work together on match tactics as well as the players’ training with the team’s yet-to-be-decided head coach in the future.

He also expressed hopes that the Tambadau would put up a good fight and maintain a top five position throughout the Super League next season.

For the record, Jelius was appointed as the team’s manager last Friday (Nov 20) alongside coach Justin Ganai who was appointed as the team’s technical director.

During his tenure as the head coach of Sabah FA, he had led the team to win the 2019 Premier League title. — Bernama