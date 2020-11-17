National Security Council urged to consider allowing Malaysia Cup to resume

Steven Sim (PH-Bukit Mertajam) said the government could hold the matches in empty stadiums in green states with very few Covid-19 cases like Kelantan, Pahang and Perlis. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The National Security Council (MKN) should reconsider its decision not to allow the 2020 Malaysia Cup competition to resume as there are only several matches left, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

“Players can be separated in sports bubbles throughout the season, apart from the implementation of other standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2021.

Sim, a former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, also suggested that a one-off grant of up to RM100,000 be given to national sports associations and an activity grant for other sports associations at all levels.

He said this was to ensure the continuity of sports development and allocation of RM3 million to the National Athletes Welfare Foundation (YAKEB) to widen the security and welfare net for former national athletes. — Bernama