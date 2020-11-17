Choong Hann challenges junior players to earn their place in elite squad

\ BAM coaching director, Wong Choong Hann said this would be the best time for the players to prove their mettle and step up into the national elite badminton squad. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) wants 13 of its best players to show their best in the final stage of the 2020 National Junior Ranking Challenge that begins tomorrow.

“Of course, this event is the perfect opportunity for the players to improve in terms of skills, strategies and tactics.

“Through this competition, coaches can assess the junior players with the potential to be absorbed into the senior team,” he said in a statement today.

Wong also reminded the senior players competing in the championship to give their all and show their best game, especially when dealing with pressure on the court.

The final stage of the National Junior Ranking Challenge is scheduled to be from November 18 to 21 and will feature the singles and doubles events in the men’s and women’s categories.

Thirteen players were chosen from those who competed in the group stage of the competition that took place between October 12 and 16. — Bernama