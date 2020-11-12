Selangor govt will try to fulfil reward promised to 1995 Malaysia Cup-winning squad, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at the Selangor state secretariat building in Shah Alam October 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 12 — The Selangor government is looking for the best solution to fulfil the reward promised to state’s former players who won the 1995 Malaysia Cup, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He, however, admitted that it would be difficult for the government to fulfil the promised plot of land made by then Mentri Besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib because of the sheer size of the land and the number of people involved, around 30 individuals comprising players, coaches and team officials.

He said a meeting would be held with all involved to discuss the matter so that a solution could be found.

“We will refer to data and information in the state executive council meetings whether the land allocation was approved. If it was, we will have to see where the land is actually located,” he said after officiating the Deepavali E-Bazaar and the Selangor Indian Entrepreneur Development Programme by Yayasan Hijrah Selangor today.

He said this when commenting on demands made by former Selangor football players and officials who have yet to receive their promised reward after winning the 1995 Malaysia Cup.

Amirudin said that based on early information, the former players did not fill up any documents relating to the reward but were only informed at a briefing.

“They had won the Cup and brought glory to the state and they are remembered until today. It is the state government’s responsibility to help them,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that the Selangor squad that won the 1995 Malaysia Cup was still waiting for the plot of land promised to them after 25 years. — Bernama