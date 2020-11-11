Johor exco: Would have cost more not to cancel Sukma

Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (centre) described the losses incurred by the state government after the cancellation of the 2020 Malaysia Games as minimal. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 11 — The losses the Johor government will incur from the cancellation of the 2020 Malaysia Games (Sukma) were still being calculated but would be minimal, said State Youth and Sports and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.



“The actual amount has not been finalised yet, but we can confirm that the losses suffered is minimal after the initial decision to cancel Sukma was made.



“The question of the losses was in fact the main factor that led to the state government applying to the federal government in cancelling Sukma to avoid a bigger loss,” said Onn Hafiz during a press conference at the Johor state administration building in Kota Iskandar here today.



Present at the event was KPRJ chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman, Johor Sukma Secretariat chief executive On Jabbar @ Ja'afar and MSNJ director Mohd Gadaffie Abd Aziz.



Onn Hafiz also assured contractors who have completed the construction of 39 new Johor Sukma venues that they will be paid.



“Even if Sukma was postponed, we will make sure that payments are made to the contractors,” said the Layang-Layamg assemblyman.



On Monday, the federal government cancelled the 2020 Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma in Johor due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said Johor would be given the right to host the 2022 edition as the state is almost 99 per cent ready in terms of planning, management, technical and competition facilities.



The Klang Valley, which was meant to host the 2022 Sukma, will instead host the 2024 edition.