Terengganu FC chief Nafuzi praises players after team enters quarterfinals

KUALA NERUS, Nov 8 — Terengganu FC’s (TFC) chief coach, Nafuzi Zain is full of praise for his players for their success in qualifying to the quarter finals of the Malaysia Cup.

He said he said he was very proud with the fighting spirit and high discipline shown by his players to beat PJ City FC which he conceded to be a difficult foe with its line-up of speedy players with good physiques.

“My players were truly focused, disciplined and made full use of the opportunities available and I am proud of them.

“Actually, for them to get back their momentum and play in a match after a three-week rest (from the last Super League match) is rather difficult,” he told a media conference after the sudden death first round match with the PJ City FC team at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium, last night.

At the match, TFC succeeded in entering the quarter finals of the Malaysia Cup after beating PJ City FC 1-0.

Meanwhile, The Phoenix squad’s coach, K. Dewan admitted that he was disappointed in his team’s failure to qualify for the quarter finals after making a thorough preparation before going to Terengganu.

He said the wet pitch did not allow his players to exhibit their speedy football as planned which TFC took advantage of.

“We also made a simple mistake which resulted in TFC scoring a goal despite their not creating many opportunities to score in the 90 minutes of the game.

“But that’s it, the wet field to a certain extent affected our fast game pattern which the players normally utilise, and congratulations to Terengganu,”he said.

Nevertheless, at the same time Dewan said that he was still satisfied at the performance of his players this season especially the local players who had shown much improvements. — Bernama