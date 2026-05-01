KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on employers to be more considerate and compassionate in ensuring the welfare of workers continues to be protected.

He said peace and rapid national development must be matched by guarantees of well-being for all segments of society, including workers.

“This country must be peaceful and continue to develop and progress, but at the same time, we must ensure that workers’ welfare is protected. That is the priority,” he said at the national-level 2026 Workers’ Day celebration here today.

The Prime Minister said the country’s current economic performance is commendable, including strong growth, record-high investments, low unemployment, and a robust ringgit performance in Asia.

However, he raised the question of whether workers, particularly those in the lower and middle-income groups, are receiving fair benefits from these developments.

“We can list major companies in our country which record profits of RM1 billion or RM2 billion, yet still find it difficult to approve even a RM40 salary increase to workers. We want workers to be disciplined and highly productive, that is the responsibility of workers at all levels.

“We want this country to be clean, and so refuse collectors and cleaners make sacrifices. Can we take a moment to reflect, search our conscience, and ask whether these people are receiving the attention and fairness they deserve?” he said.

He therefore urged all corporate leaders to reflect and reassess the treatment of their employees.

“I am not suggesting that rewards be given to the extent that companies incur losses, I have never proposed that, nor am I suggesting that we lose competitiveness. I am only suggesting that national and corporate leaders be more attentive and show greater compassion,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the Workers’ Day celebration, Anwar said it serves as a platform for all parties to reflect on the importance of recognising workers and strengthening efforts to improve their welfare.

“Workers’ Day must remind us that without the people, farmers and fishermen, there would be no ministers. Without lower-level workers, there would be no companies to celebrate success,” he said.

He stressed that the Madani Government will place special emphasis on the issue of workers’ wages as a key policy priority.

Anwar said this effort will continue, even though the government has previously increased the minimum wage from RM1,200 to RM1,500, and raised the minimum wage for government-linked companies (GLCs) to RM3,000.

The national-level Workers’ Day celebration was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and other Cabinet members.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, senior government officials, as well as representatives of workers’ unions and employers. — Bernama