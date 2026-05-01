GEORGE TOWN, May 1 — The Penang State Government has extended the appeal period for cases arising from the implementation of the new quit rent (land tax) review until May 31, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow said the decision was made through the State Executive Council (MMK) meeting dated April 29, which agreed to extend the appeal period for cases arising from the implementation of the new land tax review until May 31.

“I once again call on landowners to submit all appeals and feedback through official channels, namely to the nearest District Offices or Land and Mines Office for any concerns including confirmation of the use of current land titles for further review.

“In the meantime, MMK has also agreed to provide an exemption from late fees to all landowners who pay taxes after May 31 and the exemption will involve late fees for land tax, parcel tax and temporary block tax,” he said in a statement today.

He said the state government hoped that with the exemption from land tax, parcel tax and temporary block tax after May 31, it would give all landowners the opportunity to pay their land tax as soon as possible and avoid arrears on their tax accounts by 2027.

Chow said the approach was to help all landowners adapt to the new land tax rate changes after more than 30 years of not being reviewed and also to reduce the financial burden on landowners during this transition period.

He said that as of April 30, a total of 10,344 responses or appeals had been received. through official forms covering various aspects received by all district offices throughout the state and of that total, 4,015 cases have been resolved while 6,329 cases are still being processed by all District and Land Offices and the Penang State Land and Mines Director’s Office. — Bernama