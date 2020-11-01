Channel funds to us directly, not through NSC, says PCM

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharuddin claims that the governing body for para sports have not received what is due to them based on their achievements . ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) believe they have been unfairly treated when it comes to money matters and have asked the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to channel financial aid under Budget 2021 directly to them and not through the National Sports Council (NSC).

PCM president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharuddin claims that the governing body for para sports have not received what is due to them based on their achievements and that has left them always lacking funds.

“Para sports athletes always make the country proud with their various successes and excellent performances but I feel that we do not get the treatment that is equivalent to what we have achieved,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Megat D Shahriman also revealed that he had sent two letters seeking an allocation of RM3 million to the KBS since he took over the PCM at the end of 2019. He claims that he has yet to get a response until today.

He said that para athletes had proven their capabilities in bringing glory to the country and believes that with sufficient funding, the athletes will continue to excel on the international stage.

As such, he hoped that the KBS would also channel additional funds under Budget 2021 to them to purchase vaccines and supplements to ensure the para athletes are immunised and in the best possible shape, including as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

“Para athletes are more sensitive health-wise and medicines are quite costly. So, we need to be given a bit more allocation to purchase Vitamin C and other medicines to strengthen their bodies’ immunity level.

“They also need more supplements compared to able-bodied athletes. I am personally encouraging them to eat a more balanced meal, take lots of vitamins and also to eat lots of fruits so that they won’t fall sick easily, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama