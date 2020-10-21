TMJ: JDT lost RM35m due to Covid-19

JDT owner Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim hopes that the economic recovery expected next year could help the team overcome their losses in the next year or two. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 21 — The Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) have suffered losses amounting to about RM35 million this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

JDT owner, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, however, hopes that the economic recovery expected next year could help them overcome their losses in the next year or two.

“During these challenging times, the pandemic has affected our financial stability. It is a huge challenge, so next year we have to be more frugal.

“The club lost RM35 million this year, so I hope next year the economy will improve so that we can recoup all our losses within one to two years,” he told reporters at the JDT Football Club Headquarters at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here today.

He also said that they were in the final stages of finalising several things to help achieve the club’s financial target of RM1 billion next year.

“I think we are now at 75 to 80 per cent and have to finalise some things so that we can meet the conditions should be (by) mid next year,” said Tunku Ismail.

Meanwhile, he said four international companies would work with the club, among which would be as sponsors.

“I cannot reveal their names now. They will not only conduct businesses in the stadium but will also be in charge of managing the stadium and sponsoring the team,” he said. — Bernama