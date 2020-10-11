JDT finish season unbeaten as Selangor thrash Felda United

Johor Darul Takzim’s La'vere Lawrence Corbin-Ong (centre) in action against Melaka United’s Annas Rahmat at the Han Jebat Stadium in Melaka October 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) ended the season unbeaten when they notched their ninth win by thrashing Melaka 5-0 at Stadium Hang Jebat tonight.

JDT’s Argentinian import Leandro Velazquez converted a penalty in the 70th minute to start the goal rush.

Four minutes later Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad scored the second goal by beating the offside trap before Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd. Radzak headed in the visitors’ third goal in the 79th minute.

With the clock ticking towards the end of the match, Melaka conceded two goals within eight minutes when Fernando Rodriguez found the net in the 85th minute and Gonzalo Cabrera wrapped up a glorious night for the champions with another goal in the final minutes.

In another match, Selangor scored their second biggest win of the season by hammering Felda United 6-1 at Stadium UiTM in Shah Alam, which saw the latter finishing second last in the league.

Imported player Ifedayo Omosuyi scored a hattrick in the 45th, 62nd and 88th minutes to emerge the top scorer of the tournament with 12, two goals more than the tally of his nearest challenger, Perak striker Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi.

Selangor’s other three goals were scored by midfielder Brendan Gan in the fourth minute, and Sandro da Silva, who first found the net through a freekick in the 70th minute and followed up with another goal eight minutes later.

Muhammad Daniel Amier Norhisham scored the solitary goal for the visitors in the 33rd minute.

Meanwhile, two goals from Washington Brando helped Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC beat Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) 4-1 at the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium.

The Brazilian import put his team in the lead in the 42nd minute before former national striker Mohd Safee Mohd Sali added another goal for the homesters in the 55th minute. R. Kogileswaran widened the gap for PJ City FC by scoring in the 66th minute.

Brando scored his second goal in the 70th minute before PDRM gained a consolation goal through imported player Serdar Geldiyew in the 81st minute. — Bernama