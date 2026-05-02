KOTA KINABALU, May 2 — Sabah Electricity has acknowledged growing public concern over higher electricity bills in recent weeks, following claims on social media questioning whether the increase was due to higher tariff rates.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar, said the utility company understands the financial strain faced by consumers amid rising living costs and takes seriously all feedback received.

He stressed that the increase in electricity bills is largely driven by higher energy consumption rather than any changes in tariff rates.

“The rise in electricity bills is influenced by several key factors, including increased usage due to prolonged hot weather, which has led to more frequent use of cooling appliances such as air conditioners,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday after attending the Sabah Electricity Kaamatan Chess Festival 2026 on Friday.

He added that modern lifestyles, which rely heavily on electrical appliances and digital devices, have also contributed to higher energy consumption in households and business premises.