Selangor crush Police 7-0 in Super League match

Selangor player, Sean Eugene Selvaraj (right) in action during the Super League match against Police, October 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Selangor recorded one of the biggest wins of the Super League season with a 7-0 trouncing of Police at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here last night.

With their third win, the Red Giants jumped four slots to the fifth spot in the Super League table with 14 points after 10 games (three wins, five draws and two losses) while Police have yet to collect any point after 10 matches.

In the action, Selangor led 3-0 in the first half with goals from Ifedayo Olusegun Omosuyi in the 19th minute, and two from Sean Selvaraj in the 26th and 33rd minutes.

In the second half, the Red Giants piled up four more goals via Brendan Gan in the 69th minute, Ifedayo (74th minute), Muhammad Safuwan Baharudin (80th minute) as well as Spanish import player, Rufino Segovia in the 83rd minute.

In this regard, Perak brightened their chances to play in the Asian Football Confederation Cup next season after coming from behind to draw 3-3 with Pahang at Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan.

In the match, the Elephants led 3-0 with efforts from R. Dinesh in the eighth minute, Nik Muhammad Sharif Haseefy Mohd Lazim (26th minute) and Ivan Carlos in the 41st minute but Perak succeeded in closing the gap through K. Partiban in the 47th minute.

National striker, Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi blasted in for Perak’s second goal in the 84th minute before a mistake Pahang goalkeeper, Mohd Helmi Eliza Elias in the second half injury time conceded an own goal and allowed Perak to share one point with the hosts.

Referee, Mohd Nafeez Abdul Wahab flashed a red card on Ivan Carlos after the Brazilian player attacked one of the Perak players after the match.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC collected full points in an away match after beating Felda United 3-0 at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka, Pahang.

The three goals were scored by Dominique Da Sylva in the fifth minute, Sanjar Shaakhmedov (37th minute and team captain Lee Andrew Tuck in the 65th minute.

In the Premier League, Kelantan failed to use their home ground advantage when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Negeri Sembilan at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kota Bharu.

The hosts netted through Mohamad Amirul Shafik Che Soh in the 28th minute while Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat converted a penalty in the 82nd minute but Negeri Sembilan replied via Jose Neto in the 14th and a penalty by Igor Luiz in the 87th minute. — Bernama