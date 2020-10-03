Muhammad Safawi takes his football dreams to Portugal. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Oct 3 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) top football star Muhammad Safawi Rasid departed for Portugal tonight to complete his transfer on loan to the country’s Primeira Liga side —Portimonense SC.

The 23-year-old winger who garnered four Super League titles since joining JDT in 2017, would be on loan to Portimonense for one season.

He is expected to arrive in Porto tomorrow evening as the last day of the transfer window for leading European leagues ends on Monday.

Commenting on his move to Portugal, Muhammad Safawi said it is a golden opportunity to expand his career.

“I am elated as this opening comes only once in a lifetime, the experience cannot be bought with money and I always remember this (transfer) for the rest of my life,” he told reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here tonight.

“My target is to prove my capability and earn a place in the main first eleven of the team,” he added.

Muhammad Safawi was crowned the National Football Awards (NFA) Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2018 and 2019 and was the youngest player to win the award at the age of 21.

As the leading striker of JDT, Muhammad Safawi scored 47 goals in 101 appearances with the Southern Tigers in all local and international competitions.

“I left JDT with a heavy heart because after four years, there is so much sweet memories there,” said the Dungun-born football ace.

Muhammad Safawi will become the second Malaysian player to move into top European leagues after Malaysia’s rising star, Luqman Hakim Shamsuddin joined Belgian league side, KV Kortrijk from Selangor 2.

Portimonense are now in the 15th spot in the Portuguese Primeira League after losing the first two matches of the 2020/2021 season which began last month. — Bernama