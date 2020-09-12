JDT beat Terengganu FC 1-0, close in on seventh Super League title

JDT’s Safawi Rasid (left) celebrates after scoring a goal against Terengganu FC last night. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 ― Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) look on track for a record seventh straight Super League title after beating Terengganu FC 1-0 last night.

The match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Terengganu saw the Southern Tigers grab the winning goal in the fifth-minute when Safawi Rasid capitalised on an erroneous backpass by defender Argzim Redzovic.

With six wins and a draw, Benjamin Mora's side are currently top of the Super League with 19 points.

The Super League has been shortened to 11 matches this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Perak bounced back from three games without a win ― including last week's humiliating 7-0 loss to JDT ― to beat UiTM FC 1-0 at the Perak Stadium.

Muhammad Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi's header in the fourth minute following Muhammad Rafiuddin Roddin's free-kick was enough for the Bos Gaurus squad to end UiTM FC's four-match unbeaten record, and rise to second place in the table with 11 points.

At the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, Selangor fought back to draw 1-1 against Melaka in a match marred by a red card incident when referee Nafeez Abdul Wahad ordered Brendan Gan to leave the field after collecting two yellow cards.

In the only Premier League action this evening, Faiz Hanif Adnan's goal in the 89th minute helped Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC carve out a 1-0 victory over Kelantan United at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium. ― Bernama