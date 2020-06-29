Give ex-para athletes chance to become coaches, officials, says Julius

Sarawakian Julius Jeranding in action at the 100m freestyle S12 at the 2018 Sukma at Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre, Ipoh, November 26, 2018. The Sarawak ParaSukma swimming coach wants more people with disabilities to become coaches, officials and mascots. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 29 — Sarawak’s Para Malaysia Games (Para Sukma) swimming coach Julius Jeranding wants more people with disabilities (OKU) to be given the chance and responsibility to become coaches, officials and mascots for state and national para teams.

He thanked the Sarawak Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development as well as fellow para athletes for giving him and several of his teammates the opportunity to coach other para athletes, especially in swimming.

He said there were many former para athletes with the potential to be appointed as coaches and team officials.

“Apart from taking advantage of their talent, having them (former para athletes) as coaches or team officials will surely help them in terms of their welfare,” he said in a statement today.

On Sarawak’s preparation for the Johor Para Sukma, to be held in April next year, he said their athletes were ready to compete in the biennial Games.

“They are determined to compete in the Johor Para Sukma and can’t wait undergo centralised training at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) swimming pool, but we are still waiting for the directive from higher authorities and the ministry (for permission to train),” he said.

Sarawak have emerged as Para Sukma overall champions 13 times, winning in every edition since 1994. — Bernama