Swiss launch impeachment process against attorney general over Fifa conduct

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber gives a speech at the opening of the 20th International Association of Prosecutors Annual Conference 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland September 14, 2015. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, May 21 — Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber moved closer to being removed from office after a parliamentary committee started an impeachment process against him over his investigation into corruption surrounding world football body Fifa.

The courts committee voted by 13 to 4 to proceed with the impeachmment on Wednesday against Lauber “on suspicion of serious breach of duty” after the country’s top prosecutor appeared before the panel and answered members’ questions about his conduct in the Fifa inquiry.

Lauber has been accused by anti-corruption campaigners of bungling a fraud trial over payments linked to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. — Reuters