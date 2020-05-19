Road to Tokyo 2020 athletes allowed to begin training on June 1

The government has given special relaxations for 265 individuals including 57 athletes involved in the Road to Tokyo 2020 programme to begin preparations and training on June 1. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — The government has given special relaxations for 265 individuals including 57 athletes involved in the Road to Tokyo 2020 programme to begin preparations and training on June 1, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this approval was granted by the Special Ministers’ Meeting on the movement control order (MCO) today following an application from Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican on preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.

The training session would be conducted at three centralised training camps—the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex involving 181 individuals, Academy Badminton Malaysia, Bukit Kiara (56 individuals) and National Sailing Training Centre in Langkawi (28 individuals).

“The first phase of the centralised training camp will be from June 1 to 30, and Covid-19 screening will be conducted during registration.

“The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will use the quarantine-based approach for the 30 days, which is equivalent to two incubation periods,” he told a news conference here today. — Bernama