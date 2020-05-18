MNCF: Contract to organise Le Tour de Langkawi can be reviewed

Le Tour De Langkawi cyclists in action in Penang February 25, 2016. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) can review the contract given to Human Voyage (M) Sdn Bhd to organise the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) from 2019 to 2021 if the company fails to settle the prize money for this year’s race.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab said the KBS had the right to review the contract as Human Voyage had failed to pay the prize money to local riders who achieved podium finishes in the 25th edition of Asia’s premier cycling competition.

He claimed that this was despite the KBS having channelled the prize money amounting to more than RM800,000 to Human Voyage.

“MNCF can’t take any action against the organiser as it is bound by the contract with KBS. However, I am confident the organiser will pay the winners, it’s just that I’m now sure when they will settle the payments.

“If it (the organiser) has already transferred the money to Union Cycliste Internationale, the world governing body, then we will consider that they have settled the payments to the winners,” he told Bernama today.

Recently, Terengganu Inc TSG Cycling Team rider Mohd Hariff Saleh claimed that he and his teammates had yet to receive their prize money following the successful hosting of the 2020 LTdL.

The Terengganu cyclist won two stages—Stage Five from Kuala Kubu Baru to Ipoh and Stage Seven from Bagan to Alor Setar—as well as finished third in the Sprint King category (blue jersey).

His team, meanwhile, emerged runners-up to Team Sapura Cycling. — Bernama