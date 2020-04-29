Watford sign Le Havre midfielder Gueye on pre-contract deal

Le Havre’s Pape Gueye (left) and Tino Kadewere are pictured during the Dominos Ligue 2 match Le Havre vs Auxerre, March 6, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 29 — Watford have signed Frenchman Pape Gueye on a pre-contract agreement and the midfielder will join the team on July 1, the Premier League club said today.

Gueye is leaving French side Le Havre, where he broke into the senior team in the 2018-19 season, at the end of his contract with the Ligue 2 (second tier) club.

The 21-year-old, who has represented France at Under-18 and Under-19 levels, played 25 times for Le Havre this season, primarily as a defensive midfielder.

“Watford is delighted to confirm the signing of French midfielder Pape Gueye,” the London club said in a statement.

“With Gueye’s current deal at France Ligue 2 side Le Havre expiring this summer, an official pre-contract agreement has already been lodged with all relevant authorities.”

The French government on Tuesday ended the 2019-20 domestic season due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced the suspension of soccer across Europe since mid-March.

The Premier League is suspended indefinitely with Watford 17th in the standings, outside the relegation zone but only on goal difference with nine games remaining. — Reuters