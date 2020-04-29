Arthur keen to stay at Barca despite Italy move rumours

FC Barcelona’s Arthur Melo is pictured during the Spanish Copa del Rey semifinal 1st leg match between FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, February 6, 2019. — Picture by Mutsu Kawamori/AFLO via Reuters

APRIL 29 — Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo insists he is keen to stay at the Catalan club despite being linked to a move to Juventus, the Brazil international said today.

“The interest of great clubs is flattering, but I have only one thing in mind: playing here for many years,” was quoted as saying in statement by Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Spanish media reports had linked the Serie A champions with a transfer bid for the 23-year-old.

Arthur, who has 20 caps for Brazil, joined Barca in 2018 from Gremio and helped the Spanish side win their 26th league title.

Both La Liga and the Serie A have been suspended amid the Covid-19 crisis. — Reuters