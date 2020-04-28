US Open badminton tournament postponed due to Covid-19

The 2020 US Open has been postponed due to Covid-19. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 ― The 2020 US Open Badminton Tournament scheduled for June 23-28 in Fullerton, California has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Badminton World Federation (BWF) in a statement today said the decision was made in close consultation and consensus with sport governing body, USA Badminton.

“BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by tournament organisers.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this global pandemic and we encourage people to stay home and stay safe,” BWF said.

The 2020 US Open is a Super 300 event on the BWF World Tour calendar, offering a total prize money of US$170,000 (RM741,733). ― Bernama