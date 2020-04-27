N.Sembilan okay with resumption or cancellation of M-League

Negri Sembilan will accept any decision on the status of the 2020 Malaysia League, whether it will be resumed or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Premier League side Negri Sembilan will accept any decision on the status of the 2020 Malaysia League (M-League) — whether it will be resumed or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its head coach Sazali Saidun said he was confident that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) would make the right decision after receiving advice from the government, through the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (NSC).

“Currently, the number of Covid-19 cases is declining, with many areas already being declared green zones. The main problem could be the monitoring the movement of visiting teams once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted,” he said in a statement issued by MFL today.

Meanwhile, Sazali described the postponement as a blessing in disguise for his team, who began the season in lacklustre fashion.

The Deer won just one of their opening four matches to be placed 10th in the 12-team standings before the M-League was suspended following the government’s implementation of the MCO on March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The current situation has given me some time to improve and redefine the team’s strategy. I will use this period to rectify our weaknesses in defence, which is our major problem,” said Sazali.

Recently, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that the 2020 M-League competition would not be allowed to take place even after the end of the MCO period. — Bernama