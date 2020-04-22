FAM: Lodge official complaint with us regarding salary arrears

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam stressed that FAM can’t simply take action against any party without first receiving an official complaint or solid proof from the affected players. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has advised Malaysia League (M-League) players facing issues regarding salary arrears to make an official complaint with the national governing body for further action.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam stressed that FAM can’t simply take action against any party without first receiving an official complaint or solid proof from the affected players.

He said players could submit their official complaints to FAM through various channels, including e-mail since the government has implemented the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Claims of salary arrears have come from the media, yet we have not received any reports from any players thus far.

“Just like the unpaid salary case of several players previously, they need to lodge an official complaint with FAM, and not just bring up the matter on their own social media platforms,” he told Bernama today.

The patron of the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, was recently reported to have claimed that four M-League teams — Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka and Penang — were using the Covid-19 pandemic to cut their players’ salaries.

These teams are said to be implementing a pay cut although they have yet to settle the arrears owed to their players and officials. — Bernama