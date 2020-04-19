KUFC to discuss players’ wages after MCO

PASIR MAS, April 19 — Kelantan United Football Club (KUFC) will discuss with players on their salaries if the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) is extended for a long period.

Its president, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said so far the club is still paying players their full salaries as stipulated in their contracts.

“If the MCO goes on, we may have to review the wages of players. We will evaluate on the overall situation including the financial status of the association we will discuss with players and coaches before making a decision.

“So far there is no salary reduction for players and coaches despite the postponement of the Malaysia League competition,” he told reporters after an Abandoned Land Rehabilitation Project crop harvest at Kampung Slow Terliar, Pasir Mas here today.

Earlier, the Football Association of Malaysia and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) postponed the M-League which began in February following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Commenting further, Che Abdullah said the association has been trying to get the latest information on the status of M-League to carry out planning after this.

“The matter is important to us to plan especially in terms of the club’s finance to enable the club come to fair decision for all parties involved,” he said.

After four matches before the league was postponed, KUFC was in the second place of the Premier League after collecting nine points from three wins and one loss. — Bernama