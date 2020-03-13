Malaysian Golf Association cancels all tournaments over Covid-19

Malaysia Golf Association president Tan Sri Datuk Setia Mohd Anwar Mohd Norsaid the decision was made in abiding with the advice from the Malaysian Sports Commissioner. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Malaysian Golf Association has cancelled all scheduled and future golfing tournaments, over the Covid-19 scare, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared as a pandemic.

In a statement today, its president Admiral (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said the decision was made in abiding with the advice from the Malaysian Sports Commissioner, who had earlier, requested all sporting events in the country to be postponed.

“Following the directive of the Commissioner of Sports Malaysia, the Malaysian Golf Association will cancel all immediate and future golf tournaments to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, including the Terengganu Amateur Open scheduled from March 21 to March 23 2020, at the Dungun Golf and Country Resort, and Kedah Amateur Open scheduled from March 27 to March 29 2020, at the Permaipura Golf and Country Resort, until further notice.

“Our number one priority will always be the health and safety of our players, parents, officials, volunteers, fans, sponsors and anyone involved in the tournaments,” Mohd Anwar said, adding that the organisation would keep the golfing community abreast on any developments.

In a statement today, the Sports Commissioner's office said that the decision was taken after the Ministry of Health had on March 12 advised for all mass gatherings to be postponed to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Earlier today, Perlis Islamic authorities directed Muslims not to perform Friday prayers in the state’s mosques today.

Crown Prince Syed Faizuddin Putra Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail said the decision was based on a decree from the Raja of Perlis and following recommendations of the Health Ministry regarding Covid-19.

Attention befell mass gatherings after it was discovered that a religious event held at a mosque in Sri Petaling earlier this month included attendees who have since tested positive for Covid-19.

The three-day “itjimak tabligh” was attended by a crowd of around 16,000 people from around the region, 14,500 of which were Malaysians.

Locally, the attendees have been tracked to Negri Sembilan, Johor, Pahang, and Sabah.

Internationally, the event has already been confirmed to be the source of Brunei’s first confirmed Covid-19 infection, which has now spiraled to 25 cases in a matter of days.