Petronas Yamaha SRT riders to continue pre-season test

Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo performs a wheelie during the MotoGP pre-season winter test at the Sepang International Circuit February 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) duo — Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli — will continue their pre-season tests following the cancellation of the MotoGP race in Qatar GP this weekend.

Team principal Datuk Razlan Razali said although both riders are disappointed with the cancellation, they are in high spirits to deliver positive results in the Grand Prix of Americas in the United States next month.

“For Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, the pre-season has been extended, so our riders have more time to train and prepare themselves for the first race of the season. One thing is certain, when the first race does take place both Franco and Fabio are primed and very eager to race,” Razlan said in a statement issued by the team today.

Fabio feels that the cancellation of the MotoGP race in Qatar GP would allow him and Franco to keep their focus on the pre-season tests before taking part in the third leg of 2020 MotoGP World Championship in the United States.

He added that they would give their full support to the Petronas Sprinta Racing Team riders who will take part in the Moto2 and Moto3 categories in the Qatar GP.

Sharing his sentiment is Franco, who extended his apology to their fans over the cancellation of the MotoGP race.

“I’m sorry they have to wait... but I hope it won’t be long. I will continue my preparation as I did over winter and focus on the first race,” added the Italian rider, who is still seeking to make a breakthrough in the MotoGP class.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and also Dorna Sports, the rights holder of MotoGP, decided to cancel the MotoGP class in Qatar GP, besides postponing the Thailand GP, slated to be held at the end of this month, amid mounting concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. — Bernama