Malaysian National Cycling Federation zips lips over official’s detention by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (PKBM) took the stand to keep mum following the detention of the top leader of the national cycling parent body by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), recently.

PKBM deputy president, Yunus Ibrahim, when contacted today, declined to comment further on the issue, citing not wanting to disturb MACC’s investigation.

“Today the honorary secretary and assistant secretary were also called by the MACC to help in investigation. I cannot comment further because I, myself, am not sure why they were summoned,” he said.

The local media prior to this reported that the MACC had purportedly detained a president of a national sport association at his residence in Melaka.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations), Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the detention and the suspect was taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court to be remanded for four days until February 2. — Bernama