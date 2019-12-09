Norza: Medal bounty shows Malaysian badminton has a great future

National doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik celebrate their win after defeating Thailand in the men’s doubles final at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex December 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

MANILA, Dec 9 — The national badminton squad’s bounty of three gold, two silver and five bronze at the 30th SEA Games is a proud achievement for the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), and proves that all is not lost as far as the future of Malaysian badminton is concerned.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the successful campaign showed that there were unpolished diamonds in the national stable capable of shining in the future.

“The three gold medals were contributed by young players, and they are the future of Malaysian badminton.

“This was our best showing since the 1975 SEA Games, and our decision to provide them with exposure for the past two years has reaped rewards.

“This is only the start for them, and I hope they continue to excel on the international stage” he said.

The national badminton squad in the 1975 Bangkok edition also clinched three gold through the women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

BAM coming into this edition had only targeted one gold.

However, in a day full of determination and joy for the squad, Malaysia clinched the gold via the men’s and women’s singles and the men’s doubles. — Bernama