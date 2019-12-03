Farah Ann, Fu Jie shine in golden haul

National gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi showing off her gold medal won in the All Women’s Finals event at the 2019 SEA Manila Games at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, December 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

MANILA, Dec 3 — The national artistic gymnastics squad continued their fine form in the 30th SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum here by bagging two golds, one silver and two bronze today.

After having missed the women’s uneven bars gold at the 2015 Singapore and 2017 KL Games, ace gymnast Farah Ann Abdul Hadi finally won it by impressing the judges to score 12.376 points today. Yesterday, she also won her first all-around gold at the biennial Games.

Vietnam’s Do Thi Ngoc Huong took the uneven bars silver with 11.767 points, while Malaysia’s young gymnast Rachel Yeoh Li Wen had to settle for bronze despite being tied on points with the Vietnamese.

Earlier in the women’s vault, the 25-year-old Farah just managed to finish fourth with 12.900 points, as compatriot Tan Ing Yueh failed to retain the title after finishing second with 13.300 points.

The 2017 KL edition’s silver medallist Rifda Irfarnaluthfi of Indonesia grabbed the gold this time with 13.484 points.

“I am very happy because this is the medal I missed in KL and Singapore. So I am very grateful to get this medal this time,” Farah said after the medal presentation ceremony.

Farah is set to defend her title in the women’s floor exercise tomorrow. National gymnastics athlete Tan Fu Jie competes in the Men's Individual Round All Category Gym at the Manila 2019 SEA Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Manila, December 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, Tan Fu Jie retained the men’s pommel horse title after scoring 13.967 points to beat Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines (13.233) and Vietnam’s Dinh Phuong Thanh (12.867).

“This gold means quite a lot to me because after the last SEA Games I did not perform quite well. Having this gold shows that I still can do it,” he said.

Earlier, Zul Bahrin Mat Asri clinched bronze in the men’s floor exercise with a score of 13.767 points.

Carlos Edriel bagged the gold after scoring 14.700 points while Thailand’s Surintornta Tikumporn took silver with 13.833 points.

Malaysia now top the artistic gymnastics medal chart after claiming three gold, one silver and three bronze medals. — Bernama