June Wei advanced into Malaysia International Challenge 2019

KANGAR, Nov 15 — National men’s singles, Cheam June Wei sprang a surprise when he defeated China’s Zhou Ze Qi to advance into the semi-finals of the 2019 Malaysia International Challenge at Dewan 2020, Kangar here today.

He defeated the tournament’s second seeded 21-15, 16-21 and 21-16 in the quarter-finals.

National head coach Datuk Misbun Sidek when met by Bernama praised the action shown by his player who was not nervous despite losing in the second set.

“In the third set, he managed to absorb the opponent’s attack,” he said.

However, it was a different fate for Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See in the mixed doubles event who failed to book a ticket to the semi-finals.

The tournament’s top seed lost to the Japanese pair, Hiromi Midorikawa-Natsu Saito, 19-21, 12-21.

Pang Ron, when met, expressed his frustration over the defeat as he had set his sights on winning the championship.

“We have met the pair before. We have won and have also lost (to them),” he said, adding that he and Yee See would work harder for another tournament in the near future.

The national mixed double pair’s next assignment would be the India International Challenge in Mumbai, next week. — Bernama