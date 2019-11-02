Drama in Phnom Penh as Malaysia edge Cambodia 5-4 in AFC U-19 qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Malaysia survived two red cards and a strong comeback by minnows Cambodia after edging them 5-4 in their Group G opening match of the 2020 Asian Football Championship (AFC) Under 19 qualifiers at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, tonight.

The victory saw Malaysia top the Group G standings, followed by Brunei Darussalam who defeated North Mariana Islands 4-3 in an earlier match held at the same venue.

In tonight’s match, Muhammad Shafi Aszwad Sapari broke the deadlock with a beautiful free kick outside the penalty box in the 30th minute, before Muhammad Fakrul Iman Naszari doubled the lead for Brad Maloney’s side by tapping a cross from Muhammad Umar Hakim Suhar Redzuan, 10 minutes later.

Muhammad Azrin Afiq Rusmini scored the third goal for Malaysia three minutes later following a mistake from the Cambodian defenders, and the 3-0 scoreline remained until the end of first half, according to the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Facebook page.

After the break, Malaysia had to play with nine men after Muhd Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi and Ahmad Zikri Mohd Khalili received their marching orders from referee, Kurbanov Charymurat of Turkmenistan in the 58th and 59th minutes respectively for rough play.

The host side took advantage of this by scoring two quick goals in the space of four minutes through Met Samel and Chea Sokmeng in the 61st and 65th minute respectively.

Malaysia, however, managed to find their rhythm again and added two more goals via Luqman Hakim Shamsudin and Muhd Muslihudin Atiq Mat Zahid in the 67th and 74th minute, and although Cambodia pulled two goals back through Ry Leap Pheng in the 77th minute and Soeuth Nava in the 88th minute, there was no miraculous comeback for the home side.

Speaking after the game, Maloney revealed that the two red cards was the turning point that encouraged the Cambodian side to claw their way back into the game.

“Obviously, we made it difficult in the end after two players received a red card and credit to Cambodia as they never gave up and they almost snatch at least a point or more than that. Losing two players made it difficult for me to reorganise the team, while trying to maintain our lead,” he said.

Malaysia will meet Brunei in the second preliminary match on November 6, and prior to that match, the latter will first play Thailand on November 4.

Based on the tournament format, the eleven group winners and the four best runners-up will qualify to the tournament proper in Uzbekistan from October 14-31 2020. Uzbekistan automatically qualifies as the host country. — Bernama