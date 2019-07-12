Two Sabahans qualify for Astro Masters Taiwan Grand Final

Taiwan bound gross champion Tan Peng Juan (2nd from left) and Roslan Mustamin (right) with Shan Shui GCC general manager, Henry Ng, and Astro Masters organising chairman, P. Jeganathan (2nd right). — Picture courtesy of TFCM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — A pair of Sabahans have qualified for the Astro Masters Taiwan Grand Final after qualifying in the tournament’s fifth round last weekend.

The qualifying round with 18-holes which took place at the Shan Shui Golf and Country Club in Tawau, Sabah saw businessman Tan Peng Juan being crowned the gross champion and local Roslan Mustmin emerging as the nett champion.

The 45-year-old Tan who will be playing in his second Grand Final had two birdies on the 12th and 13th holes, five bogeys and a double-bogey on his card. He scored a 5-over-par 77.

“This victory was unexpected because I last played in Shan Shui four years ago and all credit must go to the Shan Shui team for doing a fantastic job maintaining the course.

“I participated in this qualifying round because I love the course, and the main purpose was to come here with my buddies to have a great time.

“This was only my second qualifying round appearance in the Astro Masters and I am looking forward to playing at the golf courses in Taiwan for the first time in my life,” the 8-handicapper said.

Roslan who has a handicap of 17 and is also a member of Shan Shui said local knowledge contributed to his victory. He achieved the nett score of 67 under the tournament’s Unique Rules of a 5-under nett cap.

He said he did not expect to win but feels “lucky” to qualify for his first Grand Final and is excited about visiting Taiwan for the first time.

“The win is more memorable being my fourth Astro Masters qualifying round, as I did not participate last year. My game today was unbelievable as I made a few chip-ins that contributed to my three birdies,” said Roslan.

The A Medal category was won by Zainal Amiruddin (14) with a nett score of 68 who took home a Panasonic Inverter Grill Microwave Oven. Meanwhile, Asmahudi Ahmad (19) won the B Medal with a 67 nett on count back.

B Medal winners pose with Astro Masters organising chairman, P. Jeganathan (2nd right). — Picture courtesy of TFCM

The C Medal saw the top three winners with identical handicaps of 24, with Abdul Hassan Jakiluddin eventually winning on nett 67.

C Medal winners with pose with Astro Masters organising chairman, P. Jeganathan (2nd from left). — Picture courtesy of TFCM

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-4, 360-metre 18th hole was won by Datu Norlin Datu Ugoh who won a Panasonic Jar Rice Cooker with an almost perfect drive that stopped a mere one centimetre from the line.

The Longest Drive prize of an Aldila shaft was won by Jamaludin Sigalong with an effort of 242 metres on Hole 10.

Tamari Tompong receives his prize from Shan Shui GCC general manager, Henry Ng. — Picture courtesy of TFCM

Tamari Tompong on the other hand brought home the Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000. He finished third in the B medal with a fine tee shot on the 156-metre par-3 with the third hole closest to the cup at 1.71 metres.

The Astro Masters is into its 22nd year of running. The event is renowned for the Grand Final that is traditionally held overseas, travelling to nine countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Oman, China and Cambodia last year.

This year the Grand Final will crown the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ in Taipei, Taiwan.