JDT: 17 players, coaches infected by influenza virus

JDT’s Muhammad Safawi Rasid (second left) celebrates after scoring the first goal against PKNS FC in Shah Alam May 17, 2019. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 8 — Seventeen players, several coaches and staff of the Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) are infected by the Influenza virus.

JDT Football Club Technical Director, Alistair Edwards, through a statement uploaded in the official website of the Johor Southern Tigers, said that the infected players were from the JDT senior team (10), JDT 11(four) and JDT 111(three).

‘’It is most unfortunate to announce that the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club squads have been infected by the Influenza virus. Ten of the infected players from the JDT senior team, four from JDT 11, three from JDT 111 and several coaches and personnel have been tested positive with the Influenza virus,’’ he said in the statement.

Edwards said that the club had taken measures to control the proliferation of the virus and had sent all players, coaches and personnel for health examination.

JDT too, he said had conducted an area sanitation process at the Seri Gelam Field Training Centre, to ensure a safe surrounding for all. — Bernama