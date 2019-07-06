Sabah now three points away from ending 23-year title drought

Sabah football fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the Tambadau squad to nail their maiden Premier League title and chalked up their finest ever run in the league season. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 6 — With the Super League promotion in hand, Sabah football fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the Tambadau squad to nail their maiden Premier League title and chalked up their finest ever run in the league season.

Sabah Football Association (SAFA) acting president Datuk Peter Anthony said it is not impossible to achieve if the team could maintain its good performance.

“After spending seven years in the Premier League, our efforts are finally paying off and we have garnered our main target of winning promotion to Super League next season.

“This is a morale booster and right tonic we need to pursue the Premier League title. I’m confident and it is not impossible because we only need three more points to clinch it and we have the chance in the remaining three matches,” he said here, today.

The 1-0 victory over JDT II at the Pasir Gudang Stadium yesterday strengthened the Tambadau’s position at the top with 37 points and they needed to have just three more points to end their 23 years of title drought.

Following closely are JDT II with 33 points, who have two more matches to go, while UiTM FC stood in the third place with 28 points after 17 matches.

“With the players in good shape now, I’m confident and hope we could be crowned as the champions earlier,” said Peter.

The next assignments for Tambadau Sabah squad will be UiTM FC at UiTM Shah Alam Stadium on Tuesday (July 9) before meeting Kelantan on home ground at Likas Stadium on July 13, while their last league match will be against TFC II which has yet been determined. — Bernama