KUCHING, Jan 2 — A search and rescue operation (SAR) has begun for a foreign worker in Kampung Sagu, Sebuyau after he fell into a plantation drain on Thursday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) dispatched personnel from the Simunjan fire station after a distress call was received at 8.25am.

“On Wednesday, the complainant and the victim were walking to a neighbouring oil palm plantation to celebrate New Year with their friends there.

“However, on their way back to their workplace plantation at around 4am on Thursday, as the victim walked on an inundated wooden bridge, he slipped and fell into the drain.

“The complainant attempted to save the victim by pulling his hand, however he was unsuccessful due to the strong currents,” Bomba said in a statement.

The complainant then contacted his friends and informed them of what happened to the victim.

Efforts were made to search for the victim, but he could not be found.

This led to the filing of a police report.

Others involved in the SAR operation include the police, Civil Defence Force, and plantation workers. —The Borneo Post