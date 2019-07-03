Sevilla sign defender Kounde from Bordeaux

MADRID, July 3 — Sevilla announced the club-record signing of French defender Jules Kounde from Bordeaux today.

Kounde has agreed a five-year contract with Sevilla, who will pay €25 million (RM116.6 million), according to reports in Spain.

An official club statement read: “The defender, who arrived yesterday night in Seville, passed a medical in the morning before signing a contract with his new team until 2024.”

The 20-year-old, who can also play at full-back, played 55 Ligue 1 matches for Bordeaux after making his first-team debut in January last year and has represented France at under-20 level.

His arrival also continues a busy summer for Sevilla, who have now signed five players since the return of Monchi as sporting director and ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s first season as coach.

The club, who finished sixth in Liga last season, had already bought Luuk de Jong as well as Munas Dabbur, Diego Carlos and Joan Jordan. — AFP