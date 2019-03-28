Beng Choo to head harassment and abuse committee, says Zaiton

Datuk Low Beng Choo will head the committee, which will function like the Talian Nur hotline. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Former Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Low Beng Choo will head the Harassment and Abuse Committee, which will be formed soon, to monitor any form of persecution against athletes.

Sports Commissioner Datuk Zaiton Othman said they were still setting up the independent panel to manage issues related to harassment and abuse, including sexual, faced by athletes.

“Actually, this idea was mooted by the Youth and Sports Ministry long ago, (former minister) Khairy Jamaluddin and the then Sports Commissioner were asked to handle the previous panel, which was called the High Performing Sports Committee.

“The Harassment and Abuse Committee will function like the Talian Nur hotline, where athletes facing sexual harassment or abuse can contact us through this hotline, which will be announced later. The hotline will be connected to the safeguarding officers, who will take further action,” she said.

She told reporters this after handing over the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) to the national contingent, who will be taking part in the Aesthetic Group Gymnastics World Cup and Four Continents Championships in Singapore from April 1-4, at Wisma UFL here today.

Former Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) head Datuk Marina Chin will be the deputy chairman while Zaiton will be the secretary of the committee, which will work in tandem with the one-stop athletes’ centre (for athletes welfare) to be set up at Gymnasium 3 of the National Sports Council (NSC) in Bukit Jalil.

Zaiton said the committee would also comprise several former athletes of various races and that, for now, they would all serve voluntarily. — Bernama